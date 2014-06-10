BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
FRANKFURT, June 10 Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday that shares in German real estate group Gagfah put up for sale by Private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC were priced at 12.34 euros apiece.
That values Fortress Investment Group's stake of about 28 percent at 740 million euros ($1.01 billion).
The share placement was organised by Deutsche Bank.
Reuters earlier reported the price. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.