FRANKFURT, OCT 6 German financial regulator Bafin said it has asked prosecutors to bring criminal charges of insider trading against German real estate company Gagfah .

A spokesman for the watchdog told Reuters on Thursday that it had completed its own investigation in late August and has now handed the case over to prosecutors in the city of Duesseldorf.

He declined to say who at Gagfah, the largest listed residential property company in Germany, was under investigation.

Luxembourg-based Gagfah said it was aware of Bafin's efforts to bring charges of insider trading in connection with the timing of an ad hoc release on March 4, 2011.

But Gagfah said its board had investigated the issue and conducted a third party legal review and was not aware of any grounds for a complaint.

It said that neither the prosecutor or Bafin have formally notified the company about exactly which members of the board are under scrutiny or what the exact nature of the charges are.

