* Bafin asks prosecutors to press charges of insider trading
* Gagfah says neither prosecutors or Bafin have made contact
(Adds Gagfah comment)
FRANKFURT, OCT 6 German financial regulator
Bafin said it has asked prosecutors to bring criminal charges of
insider trading against German real estate company Gagfah
.
A spokesman for the watchdog told Reuters on Thursday that
it had completed its own investigation in late August and has
now handed the case over to prosecutors in the city of
Duesseldorf.
He declined to say who at Gagfah, the largest listed
residential property company in Germany, was under
investigation.
Luxembourg-based Gagfah said it was aware of Bafin's efforts
to bring charges of insider trading in connection with the
timing of an ad hoc release on March 4, 2011.
But Gagfah said its board had investigated the issue and
conducted a third party legal review and was not aware of any
grounds for a complaint.
It said that neither the prosecutor or Bafin have formally
notified the company about exactly which members of the board
are under scrutiny or what the exact nature of the charges are.
($1 = 0.751 Euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing
by Hans-Juergen Peters and Elaine Hardcastle)