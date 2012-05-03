* Gagfah mulls sale of more than 35,000 apartments - source
* Book value is about 1.8 bln euros - source
* Spokesman said considering all options
(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT, May 3 Gagfah is considering
selling more than 35,000 apartments, or about a quarter of its
portfolio, a financial source said, adding to a string of major
real estate deals in Germany this year.
The apartments in the eastern German city of Dresden have a
book value of about 1.8 billion euros ($2.37 billion), the
person told Reuters on Thursday.
"We generally always examine all options," a spokesman for
Gagfah said, while declining to comment further.
Daily Financial Times Deutschland earlier reported the
company planned to sell about 38,000 apartments.
Any deal would add to a series of property sales in Germany
so far this year.
A consortium led by Patrizia Immobilien agreed to
buy the property assets of Germany's biggest public-sector bank,
LBBW, for 1.4 billion euros.
And TAG Immobilien is to buy 25,000 flats for 960
million euros from BayernLB, the second-largest real
estate sale in Germany this year as prices rise and interest in
property as a relatively safe investment increases.
Gagfah earlier this year said it aims to sell assets and
improve its capital structure as it tries to work out an
agreement with banks to refinance about 3.2 billion euros of
debt which are set to mature next year.
Gagfah, whose biggest shareholder is U.S. investor Fortress
, has commissioned investment bank Leonardo to find a
buyer for the apartments, but it has not yet held any concrete
talks with interested parties, the source told Reuters.
"The process is at the very beginning," a second person
said.
Strategic investors are seen as more likely bidders than
private equity companies, though it would be difficult for peers
such as Deutsche Wohnen to finance a deal of that
magnitude without pension funds and insurers as co-investors.
Gagfah could use any cash inflow after it slumped to a
full-year net loss of 16.4 million euros last year on higher
spending for repairs and maintenance.
Its shares lost almost half of their value last year,
rattled by a billion-euro suit brought against it by the city of
Dresden and an insider trading investigation by German financial
watchdog BaFin. But the stock has gained about 88 percent since
the start of this year.
Gagfah's majority owner Fortress said on Thursday its
quarterly profit declined as incentive fees in some of its hedge
and credit private equity funds declined.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Helen Massy-Beresford)