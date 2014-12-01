BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco Supervisory Board to appoint Colin Dyer as new Chairman
* Rob Ter Haar will cease his responsibilities as Chairman and member of Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco at general meeting of April 25, 2017
FRANKFURT Dec 1 German real estate firm Deutsche Annington announced plans on Monday to take over rival Gagfah for shares and cash, in a deal valuing the group at 3.9 billion euros ($4.9 billion).
Deutsche Annington said it would offer Gagfah shareholders five new Annington shares issued in a capital increase and 122.52 euros in cash for every 14 Gagfah shares they held.
($1 = 0.8033 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Rob Ter Haar will cease his responsibilities as Chairman and member of Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco at general meeting of April 25, 2017
* Purchase price of shares is set at 59.05 zlotys ($14.75) per share
* About 17 million people receive welfare benefits (Adds details)