FRANKFURT, March 19 Europe's largest largest real estate company after France's Unibail-Rodamco will be called Vonovia as soon as the merger of Germany's Deutsche Annington and peer Gagfah is completed.

Shareholders still have to approve the new name, a Gagfah spokesman said on Thursday.

A Deutsche Annington spokesman said: "The new name will mark another important step of identification with the company."

The cash and shares deal is set to create a company with some 350,000 flats and a portfolio totalling 21 billion euros ($23 billion). ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)