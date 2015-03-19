BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of medium-term notes
* U.S. Bancorp - redemption on April 15, 2017, of all of its outstanding 1.65% medium-term notes, series t due May 15, 2017
FRANKFURT, March 19 Europe's largest largest real estate company after France's Unibail-Rodamco will be called Vonovia as soon as the merger of Germany's Deutsche Annington and peer Gagfah is completed.
Shareholders still have to approve the new name, a Gagfah spokesman said on Thursday.
A Deutsche Annington spokesman said: "The new name will mark another important step of identification with the company."
The cash and shares deal is set to create a company with some 350,000 flats and a portfolio totalling 21 billion euros ($23 billion). ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Avenues Global Holdings LLC says raises $17 million in equity financing - SEC filing
ZAGREB, April 5 Croatia's parliament could pass an emergency law as early as Wednesday to shield the economy from big company failures after the country's largest private firm Agrokor piled up debts, leaving it struggling to pay creditors and suppliers.