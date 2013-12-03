FRANKFURT Dec 3 Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday it would begin the placement on the open market of up to 10 million shares in German real estate group Gagfah on behalf of investor Fortress Investment Group LLC.

According to Thomson Reuters data, Gagfah has 216 million shares outstanding, which means a 4.6 percent stake will be put up for sale.

Fortress holds a 48.2 percent stake in the company, Gagfah's website shows. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)