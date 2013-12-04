FRANKFURT Dec 4 Deutsche Bank said
on Wednesday it had placed 15 million shares in Gagfah
, at 10.15 euros apiece on behalf of the German real
estate group's largest shareholder Fortress Investment Group
LLC.
According to Thomson Reuters data, Gagfah has 216 million
shares outstanding, which means a 6.9 percent stake was placed
on the open market.
The shares extended losses to trade 4.3 percent lower at
10.16 euros at 0957 GMT.
Fortress holds a 48.2 percent stake in the company, Gagfah's
website shows.
The placement was originally planned at up to 10 million
shares.
