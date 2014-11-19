BRIEF-Company For Cooperative Insurance EGM approves capital increase
* EGM approves capital increase to 1.25 billion riyals from 1 billion riyals Source:(http://bit.ly/2n5Z9Pj) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 19 Gagfah Sa
* Says eur264.8 million adjusted ebitda
* Says eur141.3 million recurring ffo in period
* Says full-year guidance for adjusted ebitda is between eur350 million and eur354 million
* Says full-year guidance for recurring ffo is between eur185 million and eur189 million
* Says fully on track with regards to our guidance for this year and for medium-term outlook until 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Thomas Atkins)
* EGM approves capital increase to 1.25 billion riyals from 1 billion riyals Source:(http://bit.ly/2n5Z9Pj) Further company coverage:
* Indonesian banks face a number of short-term risks that could still add to pressure on their performance this year Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 22 (Fitch) A likely pick-up in Indonesia's economy could translate in stronger bank performance over the medium term, says Fitch Ratings. However, asset quality and profitability may still remain under pressure over the next few quarters - and, for now, the sector remains on negative outlook. Indonesia's economic outlook is slowly improving. We expect real GDP growth to accelerate to 5.3% in 2017, from 5.0%