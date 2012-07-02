* Deal to close by the end of August-Sony

* Sony to create Internet cloud games service (Adds details, quote, changes dateline)

By Malathi Nayak and Liana B. Baker

San Francisco, July 2 Sony Corp said on Monday it would buy the privately held California-based gaming firm Gaikai Inc for about $380 million as the money-losing electronics maker seeks to strengthen its online gaming services.

Founded in 2008, Gaikai, based in Aliso Viejo, California, is a cloud gaming firm that provides technology to stream video game content directly to any Internet-connected device. It competes with OnLive, another U.S. cloud gaming company.

A Sony spokesman said the deal was subject to regulatory approval and was expected to close by the end of August.

The $78.5 billion global video game industry is witnessing a shift from console-based games to online titles on Web-based devices.

Andrew House, president of Sony Computer Entertainment, said in a statement that the acquisition would help Sony create a cloud gaming service "that allows users to instantly enjoy a broad array of content ranging from immersive core games with rich graphics to casual content anytime, anywhere on a variety of Internet-connected devices."

The Gaikai technology is expected to enhance Sony's gaming console, the PlayStation, which connects to the Internet but also allows plays games on physical discs. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak in San Francisco and Liana B. Baker in New York. Additional reporting by Mayumi Negishi in Tokyo; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and John Wallace)