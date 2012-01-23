NEW DELHI Jan 23 State-run gas utility GAIL India Ltd plans to spend around 90 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) on capital expenditure in the fiscal year starting April, a senior official said.

The company plans to raise loans worth 50 billion rupees for the next fiscal year, he said. It will raise $100 million between now and March.

Earlier on Monday, GAIL's December quarter net profit rose 13 percent to 10.9 billion rupees.

($1=50.2 rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)