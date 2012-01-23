GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St hits record, dollar climbs after Yellen remarks
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with U.S. markets close, oil settlement prices)
NEW DELHI Jan 23 State-run gas utility GAIL India Ltd plans to spend around 90 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) on capital expenditure in the fiscal year starting April, a senior official said.
The company plans to raise loans worth 50 billion rupees for the next fiscal year, he said. It will raise $100 million between now and March.
Earlier on Monday, GAIL's December quarter net profit rose 13 percent to 10.9 billion rupees.
($1=50.2 rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with U.S. markets close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.
PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, Feb 14 Nigeria declared an air pollution emergency in a major southern city on Tuesday and closed an asphalt plant there after residents complained about the fumes from its furnaces, in a country plagued by corruption and poor governance.