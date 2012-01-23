NEW DELHI Jan 23 State-run gas utility GAIL India Ltd plans to buy four spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in January-March, a senior official said.

LNG accounts for a tiny amount of India's energy needs and the country currently has capacity to import just 13.5 million tonnes per year. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)