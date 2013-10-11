Oct 11 India's state-run gas company GAIL is selling about $65 million worth of stake in China Gas Holdings Ltd through block trade, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

GAIL is selling 60 million shares in China Gas at a price range of HK$8.2 to HK$8.3 per share, the term sheet showed. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Sunil Nair)