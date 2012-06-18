(Adds details, background, share price)
LONDON, June 18 An Indian consortium said it was
no longer considering making an offer for Britain's Cove Energy
, confirming the battle for the Mozambique-focused
explorer is a two-horse race between Thailand's PTT Exploration
and Production and oil major Shell.
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp, through its
Videsh unit, and GAIL India said in February they had
teamed up to look at making an offer for Cove before saying on
Monday, after three months of silence, that they were no longer
mulling a takeover approach.
The withdrawal of the Indian consortium leaves Shell and PTT
vying for Cove, with the latter currently in pole position.
PTT's $1.9 billion, 240 pence per share offer for Cove is
higher than Shell's, although a number of analysts expect the
oil major to return with a higher bid, possibly before the first
closing of PTT's offer on Friday.
At stake is access to East Africa's huge gas resources
through Cove's 8.5 percent ownership of a block off the coast of
Mozambique.
East Africa is set to become one of the world's largest gas
exporters supplying energy-hungry Asia, after a string of major
discoveries across Mozambique and Tanzania.
Shares in Cove, which continue to trade above the offer
price on investor hopes of a higher bid, were up 0.9 percent to
266.25 pence at 1152 GMT.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Adveith Nair)