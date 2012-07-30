UPDATE 1-Oil Search steps up spending for next leg of growth
* ExxonMobil, Total's plans key for Oil Search (Adds CEO comments)
NEW DELHI, July 30 State-run gas utility GAIL India Ltd will commission its LNG terminal in Dabhol, on the Indian west coast, in October or November, its chairman B.C. Tripathi said on Monday.
The terminal will operate initially at about 2.5 million tonnes a year, half of its installed capacity, Tripathi said.
With gas demand expected to grow at 14 percent in the next five years, Asia's third-largest economy is scouting for long-term LNG contracts, and aims to increase its LNG handling capacity to 50 million tonnes a year by 2017 from 13.5 million tonnes now.
Tripathi said GAIL will soon conclude a two-to-three-year deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG).
"The volume would be almost a million tonne (per year)."
He also said the state-run utility hopes to finalise $450 million in foreign loans in a month's time. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LONDON, Feb 21 Britain needs a more flexible electricity system if it is to make intermittent renewable sources as wind and solar cost-effective, an independent research report said on Tuesday, as the government tries to hit emissions targets.
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 Oil Search Ltd reported a 70 percent drop in annual core profit on Tuesday, as expected, hit by weak oil and gas prices, but said it will step up spending in 2017 as it aims to expand output in Papua New Guinea in the next few years.