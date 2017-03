NEW DELHI Feb 1 GAIL (India) Ltd is looking to buy shale gas assets in the United States jointly with a unit of France's EDF, the Indian state-run gas transmission company's chairman B.C. Tripathi said on Friday.

India, the world's fourth-largest oil importer, imports about 80 percent its crude needs, and has been scouting for oil and gas assets overseas to satisfy rising local demand and to feed its expanding refining capacity.