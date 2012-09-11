SINGAPORE, Sept 11 GAIL India Ltd confirmed media reports that it is eyeing the liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets being put up for sale by Spain's Repsol in Canada, Peru, and Trinidad.

GAIL had reportedly been interested in Repsol's Canaport LNG terminal in Canada, but Rajeev Mathur, executive director of GAIL, said the company is looking at all of the LNG assets that Repsol is putting up for sale.

"Canaport is just one part of the story, there are many other assets along with it like Peru LNG, like Trinidad (LNG), along with shipping and so many other things," Mathur told reporters on the sidelines of an LNG industry conference on Tuesday.

"We are looking at it, if we see some merit, we will take it forward." (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)