MILAN/LONDON Jan 29 State-run GAIL (India) Ltd has purchased a total of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from BG and Qatar, two trade sources said.

BG will supply a cargo for delivery in February, while Qatar's cargo is for March, the sources said.

The February cargo sold for around $5.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), while the March cargo was mid $4s, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)