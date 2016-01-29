PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN/LONDON Jan 29 State-run GAIL (India) Ltd has purchased a total of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from BG and Qatar, two trade sources said.
BG will supply a cargo for delivery in February, while Qatar's cargo is for March, the sources said.
The February cargo sold for around $5.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), while the March cargo was mid $4s, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MANAMA, April 14 Former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone returned to the Formula One paddock on Friday, for the first time since he was ousted in January, and revealed how little involvement he has had with the new management.