Dec 6 State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has tied up a $100 million, five-year, term loan from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the Indian firm said on Tuesday.

GAIL, which said in October it was planning to raise $300 million through overseas borrowing shortly, added in a statement on Tuesday the loan agreement was the first in a series of three tie-ups the company was planning.

GAIL said the loans would be used to partly fund its ongoing expansion and new project requirements of about $9 billion.

GAIL had taken a term loan of $150 million from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in June this year. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)