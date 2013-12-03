Agent Provocateur sold to Four Holdings after going into administration
March 2 Luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur was sold to Four Holdings on Thursday, after going into administration, its administrator AlixPartners said.
NEW DELHI Dec 3 State-run gas utility GAIL India Ltd is in talks to buy a stake in the Tanzanian assets of British oil explorer Ophir Energy Plc, the Indian company's marketing head said.
Ophir had offered to sell a 40 percent stake in the Tanzania gas field, half of which has already been sold, said Prabhat Singh.
"There are various options. We are negotiating with them," Singh told reporters, without elaborating how much stake GAIL plans to buy.
March 2 Luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur was sold to Four Holdings on Thursday, after going into administration, its administrator AlixPartners said.
LONDON, March 2 About one third of audits of London-listed companies sampled by Britain's accounting regulator lack rigour and need improvements, the watchdog said in a report published on Thursday.
* CFO says likes U.S. business, there is a standalone path Further company coverage: