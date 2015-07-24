* Merged group will be biggest UK high street bookmaker
* Aims to generate cash to enlarge online operations
* Regulation and higher taxes drive deals in industry
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, July 24 Bookmakers Ladbrokes and
Gala Coral sealed an all-share merger on Friday, creating a 2.3
billion pound ($3.4 billion) betting group that will seek to
build on its dominance of Britain's high streets to expand its
online business.
The latest deal in the gambling sector comes only a week
after online betting company 888 agreed a 900 million
pound takeover of rival Bwin.party. Betting firms are
responding to higher tax bills in Britain and tighter regulation
of the industry by looking to bulk up.
Ladbrokes has struggled to match larger rival William Hill's
ability to manage its betting shop chain and invest in
online growth. Crucial marketing and product investment has also
lagged fast growing online groups like Betfair.
"This is a major strategic step for Ladbrokes," said
Ladbrokes Chief Executive Jim Mullen, hired in May to revitalise
the business and improve a digital performance that sparked a
series of profit warnings.
"Together, we will create a leading betting and gaming
business combining strong brands with an attractive
multi-channel offering and an extensive national and
international coverage," added Mullen, who will lead the merged
company.
Ladbrokes said it would issue new shares to existing Gala
Coral investors representing 48.25 percent of the enlarged
group, with Ladbrokes shareholders owning the rest.
Gala Coral Group is owned by a group of private equity
companies including Apollo, Anchorage and Cerberus.
The tie-up will make the new group Britain's number one
retail player with around 4,000 shops -- almost half of the
British market. Regulators, however, are expected to insist some
shops are sold off in areas where they overlap.
The popularity of high stakes betting machines has helped to
give the shops a fresh lease of life in the face of regulation
and tax pressures and the merged company sees this retail
business as its cash engine.
Higher revenues and cost savings estimated at a minimum of
65 million pounds a year will help fund increased spending on
its online arm where mobile and tablet apps have attracted an
audience of younger gamblers and sports fans.
According to industry data, Gala Coral's strongly performing
online business holds 8 percent of the UK digital market, with
Ladbrokes' share at 6 percent. Combined the two will rival
market leaders William Hill and Bet365.
LADBROKES CUTS DIVIDEND
To help fund the deal, Ladbrokes is placing 93 million new
shares, representing 10 percent of the company, or around 115
million pounds.
The new firm, which will be named Ladbrokes Coral, will
operate under duel brands and have combined revenues of 2.1
billion pounds. Gala Coral CEO Carl Leaver will be executive
deputy chairman.
Shares in Ladbrokes, which jumped 20 percent when talks were
announced last month, slipped 2.4 percent by 1000 GMT.
In a flurry of announcements Ladbrokes also reported first
half operating profit in line with expectations but said
increased marketing investment would hit 2015 operating profit
by 20 million pounds, pushing guidance down to 70-75 million.
To help fund the investment, which will focus on more
aggressive online marketing in the UK and Australia, as well as
improving its shops, Ladbrokes cut its full-year dividend of 8.9
pence per share to 3p - a move long called for by many analysts.
As part of the merger agreement Ladbrokes said it would buy
out partner Playtech from a digital marketing services
deal with cash and shares in the new group.
Playtech has also agreed to take up 22.9 percent of
Ladbrokes' equity placing. It will have less than a 5 percent
stake in the new company.
($1 = 0.6447 pounds)
