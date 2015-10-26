Oct 26 Caledonia Investments Plc said on Monday it would buy Gala Bingo Holdings Ltd, Britain's largest retail bingo operator, from Gala Coral Group Ltd for 241 million pounds.($369.24 million)

The deal does not include Gala Coral's branded online bingo offering, galabingo.com.

Gala Coral sealed an all-share merger deal with bookmaker Ladbrokes Plc in July to expand its online business. ($1 = 0.6527 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)