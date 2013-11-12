BRIEF-Scotiabank announces Stephen Hart's retirement
* Scotiabank announces Stephen Hart's retirement and appoints Daniel Moore as chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Nov 12 Belgian biotech group Galapagos said its unit Biofocus signed a 3-year research deal with U.S. firm Biogen Idec to find new treatments for scleroderma.
The total value of the deal, which includes an upfront sum as well as further milestone payments, could reach $31 million, Galapagos said.
Scleroderma is a disease that involves the buildup of scar-like tissue in the skin.
* Scotiabank announces Stephen Hart's retirement and appoints Daniel Moore as chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, March 9 Foreign institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are studying investments in the U.S. interstate oil and gas pipeline network as a way to obtain recurring returns in a low interest-rate environment.
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comments from former CPPIB CEO Mark Wiseman)