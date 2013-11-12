BRUSSELS Nov 12 Belgian biotech group Galapagos said its unit Biofocus signed a 3-year research deal with U.S. firm Biogen Idec to find new treatments for scleroderma.

The total value of the deal, which includes an upfront sum as well as further milestone payments, could reach $31 million, Galapagos said.

Scleroderma is a disease that involves the buildup of scar-like tissue in the skin.