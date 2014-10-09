BRIEF-Innate Pharma expands Phase I/II trial testing lirilumab with Opdivo
* Announces the expansion of Phase I/II trial evaluating lirilumab in combination with Opdivo
Oct 9 Galapagos NV :
* Presents cystic fibrosis combination therapy at North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference in Atlanta
* Presents a poster disclosing discovery process for complementary corrector series that restore CFTR function in a new way
* Novel corrector series in combination with potentiator GLPG1837, and GLPG1837 and corrector C18, restore >40 pct of healthy function in cells with the mutation DELF508
* Plans to enter phase 1 with potentiator GLPG1837 and select a pre-clinical candidate corrector before the end of 2014
* Announces Phase I/II results of AlloCSC-01 in Acute Myocardial Infarction
* Says 300,000 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 300,000 shares of its common stock from March 7 to March 13