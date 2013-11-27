BRUSSELS Nov 27 Galapagos NV : * GSK to initiate exploratory Phase 2 study with GSK2586184 in patients with

ulcerative colitis * Ulcerative colitis is a third indication for this investigational molecule,

in addition to psoriasis and lupus * To receive from GSK 34 mln euros, and up to double-digit royalties on commercial sales of GSK2586184