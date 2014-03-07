BRUSSELS, March 7 Galapagos NV : * Says Galapagos receives EUR2 million from osteoarthritis alliance with

servier * Galapagos is eligible to receive up to EUR290 million in success-based

milestones, plus royalties on commercial sales * Says this payment contributes to group revenues in 2013. * Galapagos also retains exclusive US commercialization rights to all commercial compounds