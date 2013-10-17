BRIEF-Toyota reports executive appointments in North America
* Toyota Motor North America- Tetsuo Ogawa, managing officer, TMC, is named executive vice president and chief administrative officer, TMNA
BRUSSELS Oct 17 Belgian biotech company Galapagos said on Thursday that it was set to start clinical trials on a possible treatment for cystic fibrosis at the end of 2014.
The company said in a statement that it had developed a series of potentiators following laboratory tests and would be presenting its results at the North America Cystic Fibrosis Conference in Utah on Oct 17-19.
Galapagos said it would nominate a pre-clinical candidate by the end of this year, with first clinical trials set to start at the end of 2014.
Galapagos signed a cooperation deal last month worth up to $405 million with U.S. company AbbVie to develop a new treatment for cystic fibrosis.
March 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales on Wednesday, helped by lower costs and higher customer spending in its stores.
