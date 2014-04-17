BRUSSELS, April 17 Belgian biotech group
Galapagos NV on Thursday said it has successfully
concluded the phase 2a study of a skin disease drug it is
developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline PLC.
Galapagos tested drug GSK2586184 on 66 patients with chronic
psoriasis and observed a 75 percent improvement in significantly
more patients than in the placebo group.
GSK, which owns the drug's commercial rights, will decide
whether to proceed with clinical trials, Galapagos said in a
statement.
Galapagos said it could receive a milestone payment of up to
34 million euros ($46.94 million) as well as double-digit
royalties as the programme proceeds towards commercialisation.
($1 = 0.7243 Euros)
