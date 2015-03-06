BRUSSELS, March 6 Belgian-Dutch biotech group Galapagos said it would burn through more cash in 2015 than last year as it planned to step up clinical trials for its experimental treatments.

The group, which used up 77 million euros ($84.85 million) in cash in 2014, said on Friday it expected to use between 110 and 130 million euros in 2015.

Galapagos, which develops drugs for a string to conditions such as Crohn's disease and cystic fibrosis, sometimes in cooperation with large pharmaceutical groups such as AbbVie , said it expected to have several new drug candidates in clinical or pre clinical trials by the end of the year.

Adjusted for the sale of two units, the group made a net loss of 37.3 million euros in 2014. It had 198.4 million euros in cash and equivalents at the end of the year.

The results of biotech groups such as Galapagos are uneven, as they depend on large payouts from development programmes and grants, which come in when the group hits research targets.

Galapagos also said on Friday that it would join the Amsterdam Midcap Index on March 23. ($1 = 0.9075 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)