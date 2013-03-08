BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
BRUSSELS, March 8 Belgian biopharmaceutical company Galapagos NV said on Friday it had ended a partnership with Roche Holding and concluded 2012 with a surprise net loss.
The company said it would receive 5.75 million euros from Roche for work carried out last year related to the alliance in fibrosis.
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: