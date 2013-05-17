BRUSSELS May 17 Galapagos, the
Belgian developer of drugs to fight autoimmune diseases such as
lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, said it was on track to meet its
full-year revenue guidance this year.
The company, which raised almost 54 million euros ($69.75
million) in April to acquire new molecules and better fund its
own pipeline of products, repeated its expectation for revenues
of about 160 million euros this year.
It said earlier on Friday it had extended a collaboration
with U.S. drugmaker AbbVie over its GLPG0634 molecule
to include tests for stomach complaint Crohn's disease, putting
it in line for an extra $50 million once the study finishes in
2015.