Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Monday:
BRUSSELS, March 13 Galapagos NV : * Charles River Laboratories to acquire Galapagos' argenta and biofocus service operations for up to EUR134 million * Says earnout of EUR5 million upon achievement of revenue target after 12 months * Management guidance for 2014 group revenues of EUR125 million and year end cash of EUR170 million * Says proceeds to be used to progress galapagos' pipeline * Charles River agrees to pay Galapagos immediate cash consideration of EUR129 million * Says transaction is expected to occur early in the second quarter of 2014
* Delta successfully completes cash tender offer for additional shares of Grupo Aeroméxico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 13 Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canada's DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion), in the latest sign of interest in companies specializing in financial technology.