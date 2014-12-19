Dec 19 Galapagos NV :

* Galapagos initiates first phase 1 study in cystic fibrosis and will receive milestone payment from Abbvie

* This achievement triggers a milestone payment of $10 million from Abbvie

* Aim of phase 1 study is to evaluate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of oral single and multiple ascending doses of GLPG1837

* Eligible to receive up to $360 million in total additional payments for developmental and regulatory milestones

* Topline results from this phase 1 study with GLPG1837 are expected in second half of 2015

* Under terms of agreement, Abbvie made an upfront payment of $45 million to Galapagos

Upon successful completion by Galapagos of clinical development through to completion of phase II, Abbvie will be responsible for phase III, with financial contribution by Galapagos