HONG KONG Aug 20 Macau casino operator Galaxy
Entertainment Group Ltd beat forecasts with a 35
percent rise in first-half net profit as punters continued to
flock to the only place in China where casinos are legal.
Net income for the first six months of the year was HK$4.6
billion ($593.19 million) compared with HK$3.4 billion a year
earlier. The figure was higher than the average analyst forecast
of HK$4.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.
Galaxy, one of the six licensed operators in Macau, is the
second-biggest gaming firm in the southern territory after Sands
China Ltd in terms of market capitalisation at $24
billion. Controlled by the Hong Kong-based Lui family, Galaxy is
expected to open a new phase of its Galaxy Macau property in
2015.