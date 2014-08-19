HONG KONG Aug 19 Macau casino operator Galaxy
Entertainment Group posted a 29 percent increase in
first-half net profit, boosted by its flagship resort in the
southern Chinese gambling hub.
Galaxy's rise in profit comes as growth in Macau has begun
to slide due to a slowing Chinese economy and a prolonged
crackdown on corruption that has hit sentiment from wealthy
Chinese patrons.
While gambling revenue in Macau wildly surpasses rival
locales, raking in monthly revenues equal to around half of what
Singapore and Las Vegas make annually, gambling revenues fell
for a second consecutive month in July.
The fall, down 3.6 percent was due to lingering impact from
the soccer World Cup that diverted massive bets away from the
world's largest gambling hub and the prolonged impact of
Beijing's anti-corruption campaign on the high roller VIP
segment.
Galaxy, which competes with Sands China, Wynn
Macau, Melco Crown, MGM Resorts and
SJM Holdings, said net profit for second quarter was
HK$6 billion ($774 million) from HK$4.6 billion a year earlier.
Operators have been impacted by higher labour costs for
disgruntled casino workers becoming a costly thorn in Macau's
side.
Despite the negative headwinds for the industry in the short
term, analysts view Galaxy positively as the $33 billion company
is set to be the first casino to open a new resort in 2015 in
Macau.
Controlled by the Hong Kong based Lui family, Galaxy is
armed with the biggest land bank on Macau's developing Cotai
strip. The company's current casino on the strip accounts for
just 25 percent of its total allocated space.
Casino players in Macau, a former Portuguese colony, are
racing to develop new properties to capture a larger slice of
the Macau market, which raked in $45 billion last year.
($1 = 7.7628 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill)