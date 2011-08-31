HONG KONG Aug 31 Macau casino operator Galaxy
Entertainment Group Ltd posted a
worse- than-expected 20.4 percent decrease in
first-half net profit, citing one-time expenses related to the
opening of its new property in the world's largest gaming
destination.
Galaxy, one of six licensed operators in Macau, said net
profit for the first half was HK$378.3 million
compared with HK$475 million a year earlier.
The figure missed an average estimate of HK$828
million from three analysts polled by Reuters. The company said
the results were affected by one-time expenses related to the
opening of the new casino.
Gaming revenue in the former Portuguese colony has surprised
analysts and investors, hitting record levels since the start of
the year. Macau is on track to outperform neon-lit rival Las
Vegas this year by as much as fivefold in terms of revenue.
Analysts expect gaming revenue for August, due to be
announced on Thursday, at about $3 billion, citing unabated
demand from cash-rich mainland visitors who continue to flock to
the only place in China where casino gambling is legal.
($1 = 7.796 Hong Kong dollars)
