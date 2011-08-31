HONG KONG Aug 31 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd posted a worse- than-expected 20.4 percent decrease in first-half net profit, citing one-time expenses related to the opening of its new property in the world's largest gaming destination.

Galaxy, one of six licensed operators in Macau, said net profit for the first half was HK$378.3 million compared with HK$475 million a year earlier.

The figure missed an average estimate of HK$828 million from three analysts polled by Reuters. The company said the results were affected by one-time expenses related to the opening of the new casino.

Gaming revenue in the former Portuguese colony has surprised analysts and investors, hitting record levels since the start of the year. Macau is on track to outperform neon-lit rival Las Vegas this year by as much as fivefold in terms of revenue.

Analysts expect gaming revenue for August, due to be announced on Thursday, at about $3 billion, citing unabated demand from cash-rich mainland visitors who continue to flock to the only place in China where casino gambling is legal.

