* Adjusted H1 EBITDA HK$1.8 bln vs HK$1.5 bln expected
* One-off expenses for new casino opening dent net profit
* CEO says Macau gaming revenue growth definitely above 30
pct this year
* Shares up 6 pct after results, trims gains later
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, Aug 31 Macau casino operator Galaxy
Entertainment Group Ltd posted an 84 percent jump in
underlying profit for the first half of this year on surging
demand from cash-rich mainland Chinese gamblers, sending its
shares up as much as 6 percent.
Gaming revenue in the former Portuguese colony has surprised
analysts and investors, hitting record levels since the start of
the year. Macau is on track to outperform neon-lit rival Las
Vegas this year by as much as fivefold in terms of revenue.
Galaxy, owned by Hong Kong property and construction tycoon
Lui Che Woo, said adjusted first-half earnings before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jumped to
HK$1.8 billion ($230.9 million) from HK$990 million in the
year-ago period. Analysts had expected an EBITDA number around
HK$1.5 billion.
That overshadowed an unexpected 20.4 percent drop in
first-half net profit to HK$378.3 million .
Galaxy, around 20 percent owned by private equity group
Permira , said adjusted for the one-off HK$800 million
expenses related to the opening of its new $2 billion property
in the world's largest gaming destination , net profit
was HK$1.3 billion.
Robert Drake, chief financial officer, said the
one-off expenses for the opening included marketing and
advertising costs as well as labour and training costs for its
7,500 staff.
"It's really more operating expenses but only in a
pre-opening environment," he told Reuters, adding that there
would be no further exceptional costs this year.
Ahead of its launch in May, Galaxy launched a publicity
blitz in Hong Kong, taking over all the advertising space in
Tsim Sha Tsui subway station, one of the financial centre's most
frequented subway stations.
"I am comfortable saying that the one-offs are legitimate.
The stock is going to react favourably to this. The market is
going to like this," said Philip Tulk, Royal Bank of Scotland's
gaming analyst in Hong Kong.
Galaxy shares jumped as much as 5.8 percent to HK$20.2
after the results announcement, before easing to HK$19.48 by the
close.
They are up about 120 percent on the year despite a 20
percent plunge in the gaming sector in mid-August on global
market volatility. Shares have since recovered sharply on strong
half-year earnings momentum in the sector and expectations of
strong growth in the coming year.
MACAU GROWTH
Analysts forecast Macau's gaming revenue for
August, due to be announced on Thursday, at about $3 billion,
citing unabated demand from cash-rich mainland visitors who
continue to flock to the only place in China where casino
gambling is legal.
Macau's July gaming revenue rose 48.4 percent year on year
to 24.2 billion patacas ($3.01 billion), the second-highest gain
this year.
Concern that global economic woes will affect Macau are
warranted, say analysts, but most agree that the gaming industry
is unlikely to be severely impacted given China's relatively
robust economy and the sustained ability of wealthy Chinese
gamblers, who account for most of Macau's visitors, to obtain
credit.
Galaxy Entertainment Chief Executive Francis Lui told
reporters at a briefing that he expected Macau's gaming revenue
to grow more than 30 percent year-on-year in 2011, despite
jitters over the global economy.
"I feel very confident about gaming revenue in the second
half."
Lui said the development of Hengqin island, a special
economic zone located next to Macau, would be a boon to Macau
and Hong Kong due to the planned similar low-tax regime and the
use of renminbi, the Chinese currency.
The island, about three times the size of Macau, has been
earmarked by the central government as a leisure and tourist
destination.
"If we are allowed to invest, certainly, we have expressed
many times we will be there," he said.
One of six licensed operators in Macau, Galaxy had increased
its market share to 19 percent in July from 9 percent in April,
said Karen Tang, Deutsche Bank's gaming analyst in Hong Kong.
Valued at around $9 billion, Tang wrote in a note that the
company now ranked behind SJM Holdings Ltd , the gaming
conglomerate owned by Macau icon Stanley Ho, in market share,
jumping ahead of U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Sands China
Ltd and Steve Wynn's Wynn Macau Ltd , since
opening its new casino in May.
Galaxy's $2 billion gold embossed property marks the latest
addition to Macau's developing Cotai strip, already home to
Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd's City of Dreams and
Adelson's Venetian.
In a report released on Tuesday, Moody's said Macau junkets,
middle men who loan credit to high-rolling VIP gamers to help
them bypass currency restrictions, were not heavily reliant on
the domestic banking system.
"Although there are concerns that tighter credit
restrictions by the central government will slow the country's
economic growth and eventually affect gaming spending, we expect
the impact to be modest," the ratings firm wrote.
($1 = 7.794 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Editing by Charlie Zhu and Muralikumar Anantharaman)