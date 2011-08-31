* Adjusted H1 EBITDA HK$1.8 bln vs HK$1.5 bln expected

* One-off expenses for new casino opening dent net profit

* CEO says Macau gaming revenue growth definitely above 30 pct this year

* Shares up 6 pct after results, trims gains later (Adds chief executive and CFO comments)

By Farah Master

HONG KONG, Aug 31 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd posted an 84 percent jump in underlying profit for the first half of this year on surging demand from cash-rich mainland Chinese gamblers, sending its shares up as much as 6 percent.

Gaming revenue in the former Portuguese colony has surprised analysts and investors, hitting record levels since the start of the year. Macau is on track to outperform neon-lit rival Las Vegas this year by as much as fivefold in terms of revenue.

Galaxy, owned by Hong Kong property and construction tycoon Lui Che Woo, said adjusted first-half earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jumped to HK$1.8 billion ($230.9 million) from HK$990 million in the year-ago period. Analysts had expected an EBITDA number around HK$1.5 billion.

That overshadowed an unexpected 20.4 percent drop in first-half net profit to HK$378.3 million .

Galaxy, around 20 percent owned by private equity group Permira , said adjusted for the one-off HK$800 million expenses related to the opening of its new $2 billion property in the world's largest gaming destination , net profit was HK$1.3 billion.

Robert Drake, chief financial officer, said the one-off expenses for the opening included marketing and advertising costs as well as labour and training costs for its 7,500 staff.

"It's really more operating expenses but only in a pre-opening environment," he told Reuters, adding that there would be no further exceptional costs this year.

Ahead of its launch in May, Galaxy launched a publicity blitz in Hong Kong, taking over all the advertising space in Tsim Sha Tsui subway station, one of the financial centre's most frequented subway stations.

"I am comfortable saying that the one-offs are legitimate. The stock is going to react favourably to this. The market is going to like this," said Philip Tulk, Royal Bank of Scotland's gaming analyst in Hong Kong.

Galaxy shares jumped as much as 5.8 percent to HK$20.2 after the results announcement, before easing to HK$19.48 by the close.

They are up about 120 percent on the year despite a 20 percent plunge in the gaming sector in mid-August on global market volatility. Shares have since recovered sharply on strong half-year earnings momentum in the sector and expectations of strong growth in the coming year.

MACAU GROWTH

Analysts forecast Macau's gaming revenue for August, due to be announced on Thursday, at about $3 billion, citing unabated demand from cash-rich mainland visitors who continue to flock to the only place in China where casino gambling is legal.

Macau's July gaming revenue rose 48.4 percent year on year to 24.2 billion patacas ($3.01 billion), the second-highest gain this year.

Concern that global economic woes will affect Macau are warranted, say analysts, but most agree that the gaming industry is unlikely to be severely impacted given China's relatively robust economy and the sustained ability of wealthy Chinese gamblers, who account for most of Macau's visitors, to obtain credit.

Galaxy Entertainment Chief Executive Francis Lui told reporters at a briefing that he expected Macau's gaming revenue to grow more than 30 percent year-on-year in 2011, despite jitters over the global economy.

"I feel very confident about gaming revenue in the second half."

Lui said the development of Hengqin island, a special economic zone located next to Macau, would be a boon to Macau and Hong Kong due to the planned similar low-tax regime and the use of renminbi, the Chinese currency.

The island, about three times the size of Macau, has been earmarked by the central government as a leisure and tourist destination.

"If we are allowed to invest, certainly, we have expressed many times we will be there," he said.

One of six licensed operators in Macau, Galaxy had increased its market share to 19 percent in July from 9 percent in April, said Karen Tang, Deutsche Bank's gaming analyst in Hong Kong.

Valued at around $9 billion, Tang wrote in a note that the company now ranked behind SJM Holdings Ltd , the gaming conglomerate owned by Macau icon Stanley Ho, in market share, jumping ahead of U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Sands China Ltd and Steve Wynn's Wynn Macau Ltd , since opening its new casino in May.

Galaxy's $2 billion gold embossed property marks the latest addition to Macau's developing Cotai strip, already home to Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd's City of Dreams and Adelson's Venetian.

In a report released on Tuesday, Moody's said Macau junkets, middle men who loan credit to high-rolling VIP gamers to help them bypass currency restrictions, were not heavily reliant on the domestic banking system.

"Although there are concerns that tighter credit restrictions by the central government will slow the country's economic growth and eventually affect gaming spending, we expect the impact to be modest," the ratings firm wrote. ($1 = 7.794 Hong Kong Dollars) (Editing by Charlie Zhu and Muralikumar Anantharaman)