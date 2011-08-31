HONG KONG Aug 31 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd expects gaming revenue from the former Portuguese enclave to rise by over 30 percent this year, its CEO Francis Lui said on Wednesday.

Lui's comments during a news conference come after Galaxy posted a worse-than-expected 20.4 percent drop in first-half net profit, citing one-time expenses related to the opening of its new property in the world's largest gaming destination. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)