HONG KONG, Sept 5 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said private equity firm Permira intends to hold its remaining stake in the company as a long-term investment after announcing the sale of a 6.4 percent stake.

In a filing with the Hong Kong bourse during the weekend, the Macau casino operator said private equity firm Permira had agreed to sell 270 million shares, representing 6.49 percent of share capital of the company, at HK$17.70 each for HK$4.8 billion ($615 million) through an institutional placement.

Permira will continue to hold 528 million shares, or 12.7 percent of the company, on completion of the deal on Sept 6.

Permira is confident of further appreciation in the value of the company and will keep the shares to capitalize on any further growth in the business of the company, Galaxy said.

For statement click here

IFR reported last Thursday that Permira aimed to sell shares in Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd at HK$17.70-18.10 each.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)