HONG KONG Oct 20 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group posted a 191 percent gain in EBITDA for the third quarter, indicating unabated appetite from wealthy mainlanders eager to bet in the world's largest gambling destination despite lingering fears of a credit squeeze in China.

Group adjusted earnings before EBITDA was HK$1.8 billion ($231 million), up 191 percent on the year. Galaxy, owned by Hong Kong property and construction tycoon Lui Che Woo, fully opened its $2 billion casino in the third quarter.

"The group is delivering all-time record results performance and is well positioned for future growth," the $8 billion firm as measured by market capitalisation said on Thursday.

