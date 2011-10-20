HONG KONG Oct 20 Macau casino operator Galaxy
Entertainment Group posted a 191 percent gain in
EBITDA for the third quarter, indicating unabated appetite from
wealthy mainlanders eager to bet in the world's largest gambling
destination despite lingering fears of a credit squeeze in
China.
Group adjusted earnings before EBITDA was HK$1.8 billion
($231 million), up 191 percent on the year. Galaxy, owned by
Hong Kong property and construction tycoon Lui Che Woo, fully
opened its $2 billion casino in the third quarter.
"The group is delivering all-time record results performance
and is well positioned for future growth," the $8 billion firm
as measured by market capitalisation said on Thursday.
($1 = 7.776 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)