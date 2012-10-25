HONG KONG Oct 25 Macau's Galaxy Entertainment said third-quarter EBITDA jumped 46 percent, its 16th consecutive quarter of growth, as the casino operator continued to benefit from a steady stream of visitors to its new casino.

Galaxy, a $13 billion firm by market capitalisation, said third quarter EBITDA was HK$2.6 billion ($335.5 million) compared with HK$1.8 billion a year earlier, in line with an average forecast of HK$2.4 billion from 5 analysts polled by Reuters.

Group revenue increased 6 percent to HK$14 billion.

Macau is the only place in China where nationals are legally allowed to gamble in casinos. A former Portuguese colony, Macau has been a huge beneficiary of robust Chinese growth in recent years but a slowdown in its key market has started to impact gambling revenues.

Industry-wide revenue in September of 23.87 billion patacas ($3 billion) was the second weakest revenue figure this year.

"The Macau gaming market continues to evolve with VIP gaming revenues moderating from historic highs and higher margin mass revenues growing as a proportion of total gaming revenue. Looking ahead, Galaxy remains very confident in the growth prospects for the industry," it said in a statement.

U.S. casino mogul Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Macau unit Sands China opened its latest Macau casino in September this year. Adelson's Cotai Central is located a few hundred metres from Galaxy's casino adding pressure to Macau's increasingly competitive market.

The announcement came before Hong Kong markets opened. On Wednesday, Galaxy's Hong Kong-listed shares rose 1.6 percent to HK$25.05, outpacing a 0.3 percent rise in the Hang Seng Index .