U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
HONG KONG, April 26 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said on Thursday that it plans a second phase of its Galaxy Macau integrated resort in the world's largest gaming destination, with a proposed investment of HK$16 billion ($2.06 billion).
The project would comprise two new luxury hotels, including the world's largest JW Marriott, and expanded retail space to more than 100,000 sqm and more than 200 luxury stores, the company said in a statement.
It added that gaming capacity would be expanded by up to 500 tables and more than 1,000 slots.
For a statement, please click here
Galaxy, which has a market capitalisation of $12 billion, was the only company to open a new casino resort on Macau's developing Cotai strip last year, significantly increasing its market share over the past 12 months.
Galaxy Entertainment's shares were up 2.6 percent on Thursday at the midday break, outpacing a 0.5 percent gain in the benchmark Hong Kong index.
Las Vegas mogul Sheldon Adelson's Macau unit Sands China Ltd opened a new casino, the Sands Cotai Central, a few hundred metres from Galaxy's property in April this year. ($1 = 7.7598 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Not likely to make May 7 runoff - poll (Adds poll showing Fillon not making May 7 knockout vote)
Feb 3 Last March, three months before Britons voted to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union, then Prime Minister David Cameron asked Daily Mail proprietor Lord Rothermere to fire the newspaper's editor, Paul Dacre. The press baron, descendant of the family which did more than any other to create the British tabloid press, refused, and did not even tell Dacre of the request until after the result of the referendum. The incident, reported by the BBC, has not been denied by