BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 16 Dell Inc agreed to buy privately held Gale Technologies and said on Friday that it would form a new business unit specializing in delivering technology to enterprise customers.
Dell said it would keep the employees of Gale, a Santa Clara, California-based infrastructure automation software company, and invest in additional engineering and sales capability to help grow the business. It did not disclose the terms of the deal.
Its new enterprise division will be headed by general manager Dario Zamarian, the company said.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp Group may have renewed interest in combining its Sprint Corp with Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile US Inc , but a deal between the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers may not make it past U.S. regulators, antitrust experts and industry watchers said.
