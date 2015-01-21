Jan 21 Galenica AG :

* Says increased its consolidated net sales by 1.7 pct to 3,416.3 million Swiss francs ($3.92 billion) in 2014

* Confirms 2014 profit target: group net profit should increase on a comparable basis, both before and after deduction of minority interests Source text: bit.ly/1CzsLVE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8717 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)