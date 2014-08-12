UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 12 Galenica AG : * Says consolidated net sales in H1 of 2014 totalled CHF 1,661.5 million
(+0.8%) * Says H1 net profit increased by 7.9% to CHF 149.6 million before minority
interests and by 6.1% to CHF 134.7 million after minority interest * Says H1 EBIT CHF 189.0 million, up 3.9 % * Says H1 EBITDA of CHF 227.5 million, up 3.8 percent * Source text - bit.ly/1sQ0V4H * Further company coverage
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources