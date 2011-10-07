* Case stemmed from government probe of insider trading

* Older brother and another trader also convicted (Recasts with background on Goffer brothers, adds details on case)

By Basil Katz

NEW YORK, Oct 7 The younger brother of a former trader nicknamed "Octopussy" for his network of sources was sentenced to three years in prison for insider trading on Friday, and asked to be incarcerated with his sibling.

Emanuel Goffer, 32, was found guilty by a Manhattan federal court jury in June along with his brother, Zvi Goffer, and a third trader, Michael Kimelman.

The case came from a wide-ranging government probe of insider trading by hedge funds and traders, an investigation noted for the use of FBI wiretaps. The same probe also led to the conviction at a separate trial of Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam, who is set to be sentenced next week.

Emanuel Goffer was convicted on one conspiracy charge and two securities fraud counts.

U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan, who presided over the trial, sentenced Zvi Goffer last month to 10 years in prison. Zvi Goffer once worked at Rajaratnam's Galleon Group hedge fund firm. Kimelman will be sentenced next week.

The judge agreed to recommend Emanuel Goffer be sent to the same New York prison as his brother, who has been ordered to surrender to prison authorities on Oct. 21.

Prosecutors said Zvi Goffer was the ringleader who paid tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to two Ropes & Gray lawyers to learn what corporate deals the law firm was working on. His nickname, "Octopussy," came from a character in the 1983 James Bond movie.

The lawyers, Arthur Cutillo and Brien Santarlas, have pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Cutillo was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison in June. A third lawyer caught up in the scheme, Jason Goldfarb, was sentenced to three years in August.

"This was a deliberate scheme to procure inside information, privileged information, from a law firm by bribing lawyers, by corrupting them to breach their duties to their firm and to their customers," Sullivan said.

Emanuel Goffer was ordered to pay $760,000 in forfeiture. He declined to speak at the sentencing hearing.

The Goffer case is USA v Zvi Goffer et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 10-00056. (Reporting by Basil Katz; editing by John Wallace and Matthew Lewis)