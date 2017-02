NEW YORK, Sept 21 A former securities trader was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of insider trading as part of the government's campaign against financial crimes on Wall Street.

Zvi Goffer, 34, was convicted by a Manhattan federal court jury in June on all counts of fraud and conspiracy to commit insider trading on pending mergers.

The case was part of a wide-ranging insider trading investigation focused on hedge funds and traders, a probe marked by the use of FBI wiretaps. (Reporting by Basil Katz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)