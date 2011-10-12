* Former lawyer, trader Michael Kimelman sentenced
* Convicted of insider trading with Goffer brothers
NEW YORK Oct 12 A former lawyer and Wall
Street trader caught up in the U.S. government's crackdown on
insider trading was on Wednesday ordered to serve two years and
six months in prison for his role in the case.
The man, Michael Kimelman, co-founded trading firm
Incremental Capital in New York with brothers Zvi Goffer and
Emmanuel Goffer in late 2007. All three were convicted by a
Manhattan federal court jury in June on securities fraud and
conspiracy charges, part of a broad investigation that also
ensnared Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam.
Multimillionaire Rajaratnam, who was convicted at a
separate jury trial in May, is scheduled to be sentenced on
Thursday in what some legal experts predict could be a lengthy
prison term for insider trading [ID:nS1E78J072].
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Sullivan, who imposed the
30 month-long sentence on Kimelman, had denied him a re-trial.
Kimelman is appealing his conviction. In recent weeks, Sullivan
sentenced Zvi Goffer, described as a ringleader, to 10 years in
prison and Emmanuel Goffer to three years incarceration.
The jury found that the government proved its case against
Kimelman, 40, and the Goffers who obtained inside information
about mergers and acquisitions and traded on the information.
Goffer worked at Galleon for nine months before starting his
own firm.
Much like the trial of Rajaratnam, court-approved phone
taps played a major role in the prosecution [ID:nN13116644].
Sullivan also sentenced Kimelman, of Larchmont, New York,
to three years of supervised release and ordered him to forfeit
$289,079, about the same as his estimated illicit profits.
The case is USA v Zvi Goffer et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 10-00056.
(Reporting by Grant McCool; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)