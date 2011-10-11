Oct 11 In court papers filed in advance of hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam's sentencing on insider trading crimes, defense lawyers and prosecutors paint the case in starkly different terms.

The two sides made their arguments in recent weeks in an exchange of court documents known as sentencing memoranda, which are considered by the judge when he pronounces punishment. The sentence will be delivered on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Richard Holwell in New York.

PROSECUTION - "By any measure, Rajaratnam is much more culpable than the many insiders he corrupted or attempted to corrupt. Indeed, Rajaratnam is arguably the most egregious offender of the insider-trading laws prosecuted to date."

DEFENSE - "The government asks the Court to ignore Raj Rajaratnam the human being and to sentence a caricature instead. The real Raj Rajaratnam is a kind, generous, and hardworking person, a dutiful son caring for his elderly parents, a loving husband and father, a loyal friend, and an exceptionally generous philanthropist."

PROSECUTION - The government asked Holwell to impose a sentence of between 19-1/2 years and 24-1/2 years, reflecting federal sentencing guidelines based on Rajaratnam's conviction on 14 criminal charges and estimated illicit profits of $63.8 million. It would be the longest prison sentence for Wall Street insider trading on record if Holwell stuck to the guidelines, which are advisory and not binding.

DEFENSE - Rajaratnam's lawyers asked for a term "substantially below" the guidelines range, citing his otherwise "exemplary" life and the "unique constellation of ailments ravaging his body." A long prison term, they said, would amount to a "death sentence" for the 54-year-old.

PROSECUTION - "In urging leniency because of his health, Rajaratnam overlooks that he committed his crimes for years after he knew about his medical problems and thus he is in no position to seek leniency now based on them."

DEFENSE - "Although the crimes for which Mr. Rajaratnam has been convicted are serious, they simply do not merit punishment as severe as the punishments for murder, assault with a deadly weapon, or sexual abuse of a child."

The case is USA v Raj Rajaratnam et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 09-01184. (Compiled by Grant McCool)