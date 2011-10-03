* Sentencing in insider trading case set for Oct. 13
* Latest exchange between US, defense on Rajaratnam health
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Oct 3 Convicted hedge fund manager
Raj Rajaratnam refuses to publicly reveal details of his
medical ailments as demanded by U.S. prosecutors before a judge
sentences him for insider trading, his lawyers said on Monday.
Multimillionaire Rajaratnam's lawyers said the Sept. 29
request by prosecutors to the sentencing judge to unseal the
record was contrary to procedural rules and legal precedent.
"No defendant should be forced to choose between providing
the court with medical information relevant to sentencing and
making himself subject to a salacious and morbid media feeding
frenzy," the lawyers at Akin Gump wrote to U.S. District Judge
Richard Holwell.
In the latest exchange between the two sides ahead of
Galleon Group hedge fund founder Rajaratnam's sentencing
proceeding on Oct. 13 in a landmark insider trading case,
prosecutors wrote that the public has a first amendment right
to know more about Rajaratnam's health.
The judge will hear arguments on Tuesday from prosecutors
and defense lawyers in Manhattan federal court on the separate
matter of Rajaratnam's illicit profits. The government puts the
figure at $63.8 million and defense lawyers estimate the amount
at about $36.3 million.
Last Thursday's government memorandum says that, while
Rajaratnam argues in pre-sentencing papers that he needs
"life-sustaining medical care," he does not describe his
ailments. Prosecutors said they were not asking the judge to
make public Rajaratnam's actual medical records, but the
documents submitted to the court in support of his position.
The government has asked for a prison term of between
19-1/2 years and 24-1/2 years for Rajaratnam, 54, who was
convicted by a jury in May after a two month-long trial in a
sweeping insider trading case based largely on FBI wiretaps.
Defense lawyers have asked the judge for a lower sentence.
They also requested that Rajaratnam be allowed to remain free
on $100 million bail and under house arrest while he appeals
his conviction, citing his health and adherence to strict bail
conditions.
The case is USA v Raj Rajaratnam et al, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, No. 09-01184.
(Reporting by Grant McCool; Editing by Richard Chang)