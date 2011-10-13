* Lengthy sentence expected for insider trading conviction
* Convicted fund founder fights for reduced prison time
* Rajaratnam to appeal government's use of phone taps
* Former Galleon trader Zvi Goffer recently got 10 years
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Oct 13 One-time hedge fund tycoon Raj
Rajaratnam, convicted in the biggest Wall Street
insider-trading case in decades, hears his punishment in court
on Thursday with all signs pointing to a lengthy prison term.
Rajaratnam, 54, whose Galleon Group managed $7 billion at
its peak, could face almost 25 years in prison. His lawyers are
asking for a shorter term, arguing he is in poor health and
does not deserve a two-decade prison term akin to what a
violent offender would receive.
A sentence of 15 years for Rajaratnam may suit the crime
and send a warning to others on Wall Street, said St. John's
University business professor Anthony Sabino. "The court has to
balance he is a first offender, that this is stock fraud, not
murder," Sabino said.
A Sri Lankan-born U.S. citizen, Rajaratnam is the central
figure in a sweeping insider trading case that touched some of
America's top companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N), Intel Corp (INTC.O), IBM (IBM.N) and the elite McKinsey
& Co consultancy. It is the biggest insider trading case since
the 1980s-era prosecutions of speculator Ivan Boesky and
junk-bond financier Michael Milken.
The Galleon founder was arrested in October 2009 after an
investigation marked by the most extensive use of secret FBI
phone taps in a white collar case. Such tactics usually are
reserved for Mafia and drug trafficking investigations.
A jury convicted Rajaratnam on May 11 of all 14 counts of
securities fraud and conspiracy. The government then asked for
a prison term of between 19-1/2 years and 24-1/2 years.
The sentence will be delivered by U.S. District Judge
Richard Holwell, who presided over the two month-long trial.
The Galleon case sent shock waves through Wall Street and
the hedge fund industry, where traders can try to get an edge
at all costs. Prosecutors say some traders crossed the line by
pumping corporate insiders for corporate earnings or details of
mergers that had not yet been announced.
Insider trading cases are often difficult to prove because
evidence can seem circumstantial. But the secretly recorded
telephone conversations proved hugely successful for the
Galleon prosecutors. Out of 26 charged in two overlapping
Galleon cases, Rajaratnam and three others were convicted at
trial; 21 pleaded guilty and one defendant is at large.
In a separate investigation of so-called expert network
consultants who advise hedge funds, two defendants were
convicted at trial and more than a dozen pleaded guilty.
PRISON, OR BACK HOME?
Holwell is likely to hand Rajaratnam a sentence between
about eight and 20 years, predict legal experts who are not
involved in the case. It is not yet known in which prison he
would serve time.
The judge also could allow him to remain under house arrest
in his luxury Manhattan apartment on $100 million bail while he
challenges the use of phone taps in the case. Typically,
appeals can take two years or longer.
"What the court might do, even though I think it will be a
much longer sentence than the defense want, it might twist
around a little bit to allow bail pending appeal," said
criminal defense lawyer Glenn Colton of law firm SNR Denton.
Insider-trading defendants often get sentences below what
is prescribed in federal sentencing guidelines, out of the view
that their crime is less harmful than other types of
white-collar wrongdoing.
But judges have delivered some tough sentences recently.
Former Galleon trader Zvi Goffer, 34, was sentenced last month
to 10 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $10 million.
The case is USA v Raj Rajaratnam et al, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, No. 09-01184.
(Reporting by Grant McCool; editing by Tim Dobbyn)